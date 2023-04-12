An Alaska Airlines aircraft takes off from NYC in Aug. 2019. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) – A passenger flying with Alaska Airlines faces federal charges after allegedly threatening to kill one of the flight attendants during an argument.

Chloe M. Dasilva, has been charged with one count of interfering with the flight crew, according to a complaint detailed by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Western District of Missouri.

Dasilva was a passenger aboard an Alaska Airlines flight that had departed from San Francisco to Chicago on Friday, April 7, per a criminal complaint. At some point during the flight, she became disruptive and confronted one of the flight attendants, “cussing and yelling and threatening to kill him,” the DA’s office wrote in a news release.

Flight attendants and two passengers stepped in and used zip ties to restrain Dasilva to a seat, the release said.

The flight was then diverted to Kansas City out of an abundance of caution.

“After landing, the guest was removed from the aircraft by local law enforcement officers,” Alaska Airlines wrote in a statement shared with Nexstar. “The flight then continued onto Chicago without any further incident.”

Dasilva was formally charged on Monday, prosecutors said. She was released on her own recognizance after a hearing on Tuesday, the Associated Press reported.

The charge Dasilva is facing — interfering with the duties of a flight crew — is considered a federal offense, punishable by fines of up to $37,000 (per violation), according to the FAA. Passengers may also face jail time.