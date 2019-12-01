1  of  95
Closings & Delays
Agar-Blunt-Onida School District Andes Central School District Armour School District Bennett County School District Black Hills Special Service Bon Homme School District Boyden-Hull Community Bridgewater-Emery School District Browns Valley School District Burke School District Canistota School District Central Lyon Community Chamberlain School District City of Huron City of Watertown Colome School District Corsica-Stickney School District Crazy Horse School District Crow Creek Head Start Crow Creek Sioux Tribe Crow Creek Tribal Dakota Christian HS Dakota Wesleyan DeSmet School District Doland School District Douglas School District Edmunds Central Enemy Swim Day Ethan School District Eureka School District Faulkton School District Frederick Freeman Freeman Academy Ft. Thompson Indian Health Service George Little Rock Community Gregory School District Groton Hanson School District Harris-Lake Park Hitchcock-Tulare Howard Huron Student United Way Inwood Christian Irene-Wakonda Jones County Kadoka Kimball School District Leola Little Wound Lower Brule Lower Brule CC Lower Brule I.H.S. Clinic Lyman Marion McCook Central Meade Menno Miller School District Montrose Mount Vernon NESD Head Start-Sisseton Ctr. Northwestern Oglala Lakota County Parkston Plankinton School District Platte-Geddes Porcupine Rapid City Area Schools Rapid City Catholic Schools Redfield School District Scotland Sibley-Ocheyedan Sinte Gleska University Sisseton Wahpeton College Sisseton Wahpeton Housing Authority Sisseton Wahpeton Oyate South Central Spearfish School District St. Francis Indian SWO Head Start Tiospa Zina Tribal School Tiospaye Topa Todd County School District Tripp-Delmont School District Wagner Warner Wessington Springs West Lyon Community Western Dakota Tech White Lake White River Wilmot Winner School District Wolsey-Wessington

Alabama unveils statue of civil rights icon Rosa Parks

Posted: / Updated:

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A new statue of civil rights pioneer Rosa Parks was dedicated in Alabama’s capital city on Sunday, the 64th anniversary of her historic refusal to give up her seat on a public bus to a white man.

Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed and Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey pulled back a cloth to unveil the statue before a crowd of about 400 spectators.

The ceremony coincided with the anniversary of Parks’ Dec. 1, 1955 arrest that sparked the Montgomery Bus Boycott, a pivotal part of the civil rights movement.

“This depiction will inspire future generations to make the pilgrimage to our city, to push toward the path of righteousness, strength, courage and equality,” Reed, who recently became the first African American mayor of Montgomery, said at the ceremony, according to al.com.

Four granite markers near the statue honor plaintiffs in Browder v. Gayle, the court case that determined segregation on Montgomery buses was unconstitutional. One of the plaintiffs, Mary Louise Smith, took part in the ceremony Sunday.

Parks was 92 when she died in 2005.

Fred Gray, the attorney who defended Parks, the Browder v. Gayle plaintiffs and many other civil rights activists, sat in the second row at the unveiling.

“For the city officials, from the city and the county, to be able to honor Mrs. Parks and honor those plaintiffs, and even more importantly to honor the 40,000 African American men and women who stayed off of the buses for 382 days, it is indeed a step in the right direction,” Gray told the Montgomery Advertiser.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Our Contests

More Contests