SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- Snow has made it's way back to parts of KELOLAND. And that means many are starting to break out the shovel. But what kind of shovel should you use? In this week's Flashback Friday, we take you back to 1997 and take a look at all the snow-moving tools that were available.

Just as no two snowflakes are alike, snow shovels are becoming wintery tools of distinction. Some stores stock as many as thirty different types of shovels. Diggers can be choosers.