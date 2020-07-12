Alabama man to finish 1,000-mile walk at Floyd memorial

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (AP) – An Alabama man plans to complete a 1,000-mile protest walk at the site where George Floyd was killed in Minneapolis.

Terry Willis, who is from Huntsville, Alabama, started walking towards Minneapolis on June 2 after seeing a video of Floyd’s death.

“The system needs to be dismantled and recreated. We all know that. That’s the biggest change. And this is coming from a guy who has been in the system. Who has been to jail, who has been to prison. You know, I could’ve been George Floyd. I’ve been arrested over 100 times. I’ve been tased. I could’ve been George Floyd,” Willis said.

Willis will finish his cross-country trek on Sunday by walking from the Mall of America in Bloomington and into Minneapolis. He says he is completing the walk to honor Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery, whose names have become rallying cries against police violence and racial injustice.

