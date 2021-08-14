Alabama governor issues state of emergency amid surge

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey said the state’s unvaccinated population is “letting us down.” (WIAT)

(Associated Press) — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has issued a state of emergency as state hospitals face a surge in COVID-19 cases, an order that comes the same day the state tied a record low for available intensive care unit beds.

Ivey issued a limited state of emergency aimed at giving medical providers flexibility on staffing and capacity decisions and easier shipment of emergency equipment and supplies.

The Republican governor stressed she would not be issuing any closure orders or mask mandates.

The order came as medical providers described a “tidal wave” of COVID-19 cases that is putting severe stress on Alabama hospitals.