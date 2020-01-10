After Super Bowl, sports books preparing for XFL bets

FILE – In this Nov. 18, 2019, file photo, patrons visit the sports betting area of Twin River Casino in Lincoln, R.I. Gambling regulators and sports books in several U.S. states are preparing to allow gamblers to bet on XFL games once the league’s season begins in early February 2020. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) – The NFL playoffs and the upcoming Super Bowl are front and center for many football fans. But once the big game happens in February, a new thing to bet on will be just around the corner: the XFL.

The upstart football league begins play Feb. 8 and several states have already authorized wagering on its games. Sports books expect the amount of betting to be modest, but say the public’s appetite for betting on football is well-established.

