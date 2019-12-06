Active shooter killed at Naval Air Station Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say an active shooter is dead after opening fire on multiple people Friday at the Naval Air Station in Pensacola.

Escambia Sheriff’s spokeswoman Amber Southard tells The Associated Press that the shooter is dead.

News outlets are reporting that 10 people have been taken to area hospitals.

Pensacola Police spokesman Mike Wood has confirmed that law enforcement responded to the active shooter. Base spokesman Jason Bortz said both gates are closed and the base is on lockdown.

