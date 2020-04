ABC’s Stephanopoulos positive for coronavirus but feels well

FILE – In this Oct. 28, 2019 file photo Ali Wentworth, left, and her husband George Stephanopoulos attend the world premiere of Apple TV+’s “The Morning Show” in New York. Stephanopoulos says he has tested positive for the coronavirus, but is relatively symptom-free. He said on Monday’s “Good Morning America” show that other than a brief backache and diminished sense of smell, he’s been feeling fine. His wife, journalist Ali Wentworth, has the disease and has said she’s never felt sicker. Stephanopoulos made the announcement on the show Monday. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — “Good Morning America” host George Stephanopoulos revealed Monday that he’s tested positive for the coronavirus, but has been relatively symptom-free.

The ABC newsman revealed his diagnosis on the show, telling co-host Robin Roberts that, “I feel fine.”

Stephanopoulos’ wife, Ali Wentworth, had come down with COVID-19 and tweeted that she’s “never been sicker.” Her husband has been taking care of her, their children and doing his TV job in the interim.

He said the only potential symptoms he has felt were a lower back ache that he had attributed to a hard workout, and a briefly diminished sense of smell.

CNN host Chris Cuomo has been undergoing a public battle with the disease, continuing his show despite a rough case. But Stephanopoulos provides a new example for the television viewing public of a relatively asymptomatic case.