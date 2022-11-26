MILAN, ITALY (Associated Press) – Heavy rainfall triggered landslides early Saturday on the southern Italian island of Ischia that collapsed buildings and left as many as 12 missing.

Italy’s interior minister said there were no confirmed deaths so far, appearing to contradict an early announcement by another senior official of eight dead.

The prefecture for the Naples region, which includes Ischia, said at least 12 people were missing.

Video from the island shows paths that the landslides had cut down slopes, leaving behind traces of mud.

Streets were impassable and mayors on the island urged people to stay at home. At least 100 people were reported stranded.