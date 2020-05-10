Breaking News
COVID-19 in South Dakota: Three new deaths reported, all in Minnehaha County
Live Now
WATCH NOW: KELOLAND Living At Home Concert at 7PM CT

9 more die of coronavirus in Iowa, bringing total to 252

National & World News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) – Nine more people have died of the coronavirus in Iowa, bringing the state’s total to 252.

New numbers from the Iowa Department of Public Health also show that the number of infections also increased Saturday to 11,671, up by 214 from Friday. For some infected people, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the virus can cause severe illness or death.

But for most people, it causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in two to three weeks.  

© 2020 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. Material may not be redistributed.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Keep Reading - Coronavirus

Latest # of cases

How to prepare

Travel Information

CDC Resources

Trending Stories

Your Guide To
Coronavirus

KELOLAND News is covering the Coronavirus outbreak. We have created a guide to everything you need to know to prepare. We also have the latest stories from across the globe feeding into this page.

Read the guide

 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Our Contests

More Contests