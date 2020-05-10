9 more die of coronavirus in Iowa, bringing total to 252

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) – Nine more people have died of the coronavirus in Iowa, bringing the state’s total to 252.

New numbers from the Iowa Department of Public Health also show that the number of infections also increased Saturday to 11,671, up by 214 from Friday. For some infected people, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the virus can cause severe illness or death.

But for most people, it causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in two to three weeks.

© 2020 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. Material may not be redistributed.