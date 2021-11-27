61 arrivals from South Africa test positive for COVID-19

National & World News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – Single coronavirus cell with DNA strands and white blood cells (Photo: Getty Images)

The Hague, Netherlands (Associated Press) — A total of 61 people who arrived in the Netherlands on two flights from South Africa on Friday have tested positive for the coronavirus and are in isolation as the world anxiously seeks to contain a highly transmissible new coronavirus variant.

Authorities said Saturday that further tests are now underway on the travelers who arrived at Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport to establish if any of them have the new omicron variant of COVID-19 that was first discovered in southern Africa.

© 2021 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. Material may not be redistributed.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 