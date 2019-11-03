60 Minutes interview with Maria Butina to air on KELO-TV

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Maria Butina, the woman who spent time in South Dakota before pleading guilty to being a covert Russian agent, is speaking out about charges that she sought to influence U.S. policy for the Kremlin.

60 Minute correspondent Leslie Stahl sat down with Butina before she was deported to Russia, for a exclusive interview.

You can watch the entire interview with Maria Butina on Sunday night’s edition of 60 Minutes, which airs at 6:30 p.m. on KELOLAND-TV.

