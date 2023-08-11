DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) — Six Iowans are on their way to Hawaii in response to the burning wildfires, according to the Iowa Red Cross.

The volunteers will be helping the American Red Cross in the state as thousands of residents and tourists evacuate as fires on Maui still burn. The wildfire also devastated the historic town of Lahaina.

Trained disaster workers with the Red Cross responded immediately by opening shelters and providing evacuees with a safe place to stay, food to eat and emotional support.

The Iowa Red Cross said that there are more Iowa Red Cross volunteers on standby ready to help.

The Red Cross is accepting donations to its Red Cross Disaster Relief, whic goes to helping the Red Cross respond to and help people affected by disasters. Donations can be made through the Red Cross’s website, calling 1-800-RED-CROSS (800-733-2767), or texting the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation.

Multiple other groups are also helping out those affected by the wildfires.