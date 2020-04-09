5 things to know today – that aren’t about the virus

FILE – In this March 15, 2020, file photo, former Vice President Joe Biden prepares for a Democratic presidential primary debate with Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., at CNN Studios in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

1. STAGE IS SET FOR NOVEMBER A general election campaign between Donald Trump and Joe Biden will almost certainly be the most expensive and among the nastiest in U.S. history.

2. ‘HOUSTON, WE’VE HAD A PROBLEM HERE’ On the golden anniversary of the harrowing moonshot, Apollo 13’s astronauts recall NASA’s most successful failure when the mission was aborted by an oxygen tank rupture.

3. CLINTON IMPEACHMENT FIGURE DIES Linda Tripp, whose secretly recorded conversations exposed President Bill Clinton’s affair with White House intern Monica Lewinsky in 1998, dies at 70.

4. LEADERSHIP VACUUM PERSISTS IN IRAQ Iraq’s second prime minister-designate in just over a month withdraws his candidacy following political infighting.

5. IT WAS ‘JUST TIME’ New Bucs quarterback Tom Brady says on SiriusXM’s “The Howard Stern Show” that he has no hard feelings about coach Bill Belichick not making him a Patriot for life.