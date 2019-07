Are you traveling for a 4th of July getaway? Your commute could be a busy one.

More Americans than ever before are planning to travel for the holiday, according to a AAA report.

The TSA anticipates screening more than 12 million people at its checkpoints between Wednesday and Sunday, with Sunday being the busiest day. But most vacationers, more than 41 million, are expected to drive.

The good news, prices at the pump are cheaper. The nationwide average is down 12 cents from 2018.