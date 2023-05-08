SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Drug Enforcement Administration Omaha Division arrested dozens of people in connection with a nationwide operation to stop fentanyl and meth from ending up in the U.S.

The DEA Omaha Division covers South Dakota, North Dakota, Iowa, Minnesota and Nebraska. Operation Last Mile found direct connections between the Sinaloa and Jalisco Cartels with communities across the nation. Investigators say the two cartels use violent street gangs and criminal groups to flood communities with huge amounts of fentanyl and meth.

The DEA Omaha Division arrested 87 people and seized 60 firearms. Across the country, law enforcement arrested more than 3,300 people while seizing 44 million fentanyl pills and more than 91,000 pounds of meth.