1  of  61
Closings & Delays
Alcester United Church of Christ American Lutheran Church - ELCA Arlington UMC and Lake Preston UCCUMC Churches Ascension Lutheran Church Associated Church Baltic Lutheran Church Ben Clare United Methodists Church Benton Lutheran Church Britton Lutheran Parish Christ Lutheran Church (Hartford) City of Aberdeen City of Avon City of Brandon City of Eureka City of Huron City of Jasper Colman Lutheran Church Community Reformed Church Crosswalk Community Church Dalesburg Baptist Church East Nidaros Lutheran Church Estelline UCC Faith Lutheran Church Faith United Lutheran First Christian Church First English Lutheran Church First Presbyterian Church First Reformed Church Florence Lutheran Parish Hartford United Methodist Church Holy Rosary/St. John Catholic Churches - Codington/Hamlin Jasper Evangelical Lutheran Church Lake Gospel Church Lake Preston Lutheran Church Minnehaha County 24/7 Sobriety Program Moe Parish Lutheran, Hudson, SD Nathanael Lutheran & Hudson Lutheran Churches Parker United Methodist Pleasant Valley Lutheran Church Prairie Hills Covenant Church Renner Lutheran Church Salem-Zion Mennonite Church Scandia Lutheran Church Centerville Sioux Area Metro Springdale Lutheran Church St Johns Lutheran at Britton, SD St Martin's Catholic Church- Emery St Paul Lutheran Church - Clark St. James Lutheran Church St. John Lutheran Church St. Paul Lutheran Church The Lake Preston Cafe Trinity Lutheran Church - Hartford Tyndall Presbyterian Church United Church of Canistota United Church of Christ Springfield United Methodist Churches of White/Sterling West Nidaros Lutheran Church Wild Flower Presbyterian Church Willow Creek Lutheran Church WELCA Zion Lutheran Church

4 killed, 1 injured in family shooting in Utah suburb

Posted: / Updated:

GRANTSVILLE, Utah (AP) — Four members of a family were killed and one injured in a shooting Friday night in a Salt Lake City suburb, local media report.

The suspected shooter was taken into custody by Grantsville police, the Deseret News reported.

Grantsville Mayor Brent Marshall said the victims and the shooter are all related, the newspaper reported.

“It’s an unfortunate tragedy that has taken place here this evening,” Marshall said. “And I’m sure it will take days or even longer to try and piece together what brought all of this one and why it happened, if we ever get to know why it happened. It’s upsetting. This is normally a very quiet neighborhood, and any time you have children involved in something, it becomes very emotional, very fast.”

Lt. Robert Sager told FOX 13 TV that the department is treating the deaths as homicides.

Police didn’t release the names of the victims or the suspected shooter, who was arrested shortly after police arrived at the home just after 7 p.m. Friday. The injured person was taken to a hospital, police said.

Marshall and Tooele County Sheriff Paul Wimmer were on scene as police tried to piece together what happened in home.

Cpl. Rhonda Fields told the Deseret News that multiple agencies responded after neighbors heard gunshots.

Gov. Gary Herbert tweeted his condolences.

“Our hearts are broken by the horrible news coming out of Grantsville tonight,” he said. “We mourn over the loss of innocent lives.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Our Contests

More Contests