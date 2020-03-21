3 Iditarod mushers rescued because of poor trail conditions

FILE – In this March 10, 2007 file photo Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race front runner, four-time Iditarod champion Jeff King of Denali Park, Alaska, drives his dog team through the wind on the Yukon River near the Eagle Island, Alaska. When 57 mushers line up Sunday, March 8, 2020 for the official start of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race, it will be the second-smallest field in the past two decades. (AP Photo/Al Grillo,File)

(Associated Press) –Three mushers in Alaska’s Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race were rescued Friday after they activated their SOS beacons because of deep overflows of water on the trail near the second to last checkpoint before the finish line in Nome.

Now, more than one third of the participants in this year’s 1,000-mile race have quit.

Iditarod officials confirmed the three rescued Friday had officially withdrawn from the race.

That brings the number of those who scratched to 22, short of the record of 24 set in 1980.

In this year’s race, another musher was removed for not being competitive.