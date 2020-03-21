3 Iditarod mushers rescued because of poor trail conditions

(Associated Press) –Three mushers in Alaska’s Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race were rescued Friday after they activated their SOS beacons because of deep overflows of water on the trail near the second to last checkpoint before the finish line in Nome.
Now, more than one third of the participants in this year’s 1,000-mile race have quit.
Iditarod officials confirmed the three rescued Friday had officially withdrawn from the race.
That brings the number of those who scratched to 22, short of the record of 24 set in 1980.
In this year’s race, another musher was removed for not being competitive.