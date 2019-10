A Connecticut man has set the record for heaviest pumpkin ever at the Topsfield Fair in Massachusetts.

Alex Noel won the prize of more than $8,000.

For growing a pumpkin that weighs 2,294 pounds.

Noel says it’s a dream come true. The world record for heaviest pumpkin was grown in Belgium in 2016 and weighed 2,624 pounds.

The heaviest pumpkin grown in the U.S. was grown by a New Hampshire man last year — it weighed 2,528 pounds.