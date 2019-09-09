200 lightning strikes in an hour in Seattle

A wild show lit up the sky for residents in Washington this weekend!

The National Weather Service says more than a thousand lightning strikes were recorded in western Washington Saturday night. Seattle experienced it’s own show with more than 200 lightning strikes in just one hour.

Of course, the spectacle also left many residents in the dark — the city reported a large number of outages. According to the National Weather Service, the storm system has now moved north and is making its way over to Canada.