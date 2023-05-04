BERLIN (AP) — Two people were killed and several experienced a psychologically damaging shock in a train accident near the western German city of Cologne on Thursday, German news agency dpa reported.

The train apparently crashed into a group of people who were working on the tracks close to the town of Huerth. Emergency personnel, police and psychologists were at the scene and the route was closed to further train traffic.

Five people experienced psychological trauma, because they witnessed two of their colleagues being hit and killed, dpa reported.