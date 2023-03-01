STANTON COUNTY, Neb. (KCAU) — The Stanton County Sheriff said that they’ve arrested two men who allegedly killed an American Bald Eagle.

According to a release from the Sheriff’s Office, officials were called out to the main Wood Duck Recreation Area at around 4 p.m. on Tuesday to investigate a suspicious vehicle.

Officials said that after locating the vehicle, they made contact with two men. After investigating, officials found out the two men had a dead American Bald Eagle that officials believe they shot and killed.

According to officials, the two men said that they were planning on cooking and eating the bird.

Officials cited Ramiro Hernandez-Tziquin, 20, and Domingo Zetino-Hernandez, 20, both of Norfolk, for the unlawful possession of an eagle. Herneanez-Tziquin was also cited for not having a driver’s license. Officials said the two men were Honduran nationals and had to be communicated with through an interpreter.

The bird and rifle used to kill the eagle were taken by Nebraska Games and Parks.

The investigation is still ongoing and more serious charges are possible in the future.