IOWA CITY, IOWA — Two former University of Iowa athletes have agreed to plea deals after being caught up in a gambling sting that targeted collegiate athletes at the state’s two biggest universities. Former football player Aaron Blom and former baseball player Gehrig Christensen each agreed to plead guilty to Underage Gambling on Wednesday. In return, the state is dropping charges of Tampering with Records.

Both men were initially accused of using other people’s accounts to bet on sports. In their plea agreement, the state admits it wasn’t illegal for Blom or Christensen to do so – but it was illegal for them to do so while underage. The men will each pay a $645 fine.

Christensen left the Iowa baseball team after last season and is no longer listed on the team’s roster. Blom is no longer listed on the Hawkeyes’ football roster.

Three Iowa State University athletes agreed to similar plea deals in Story County on Wednesday as well.