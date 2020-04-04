Breaking News
2 dead in knife attack in France

PARIS (Associated Press) – Prosecutors say a man wielding a knife has attacked residents venturing out to shop in a town under lockdown south of the French city of Lyon.

Two people were killed and others wounded.

The anti-terrorism prosecutor’s office told The Associated Press the attack took place Saturday morning in a commercial street in Romans-sur-Isere.

The alleged attacker was arrested by police nearby. Prosecutors did not identify him. They said he had no documents but claimed to be Sudanese and to have been born in 1987.

Prosecutors couldn’t confirm French media reports that there were seven other casualties, of whom one is in critical condition. They have not yet determined whether the attack was terror-related.

