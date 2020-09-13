2 California deputies shot in apparent ambush in patrol car

A person appears to fire into a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department patrol vehicle in a still from footage released by the department on Sept. 12, 2020. Officials said the shooting occurred in Compton that same day.

COMPTON, CA (Associated Press) – The shooting of two sheriff’s deputies in California in an apparent ambush has prompted a search for the shooter, reaction from President Donald Trump, and a protest.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department released video Saturday showing a gunman open fire on the deputies’ patrol car.

President Trump responded on Twitter, “Animals that must be hit hard!”

The deputies were taken to a hospital where both underwent surgery.

The sheriff’s department says protesters showed up outside and were yelling, “We hope they die.”

Officers were searching the area for the gunman. An official says the description of the suspect is “very generic.”