‘1917,’ ‘Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood’ win Golden Globes

Media set up on the red carpet prior to the start of the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

The 77th Golden Globes were meant to be a coronation for Netflix. Instead, a pair of big-screen epics took top honors.

Sam Mendes’ technically dazzling World War I tale “1917” won best picture, drama. Quentin Tarantino’s radiant Los Angeles fable “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood” took best film, comedy or musical.

The wins for “1917” were a surprise, besting such favorites as Noah Baumbach’s “Marriage Story” and Martin Scorsese’s “The Irishman.” Both are acclaimed Netflix releases but they collectively took home just one award, for Laura Dern’s supporting performance as a divorce attorney in “Marriage Story.” “The Irishman” was shut out.

