OMAHA, Neb. (KCAU) — The Omaha Police Department said a one-year-old died after being left in a van. The van’s driver has since been arrested.

On Monday, the Omaha Police Department’s Child Special Victims Unit was called to the Kidz of the Future Childcare center around 3:06 p.m. after someone reported there was a one-year-old found unresponsive in a van.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The call came as temperatures reached into the upper 90s (mid-30s Celsius) and the heat index soared to around 110 degrees (43 Celsius), part of a heat wave plaguing the Central U.S.

Ryan Williams courtesy Omaha Police Department

The one-year-old, identified by family as Ra’Miyah Worthington, was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead, police said. Police did not say how long she was left in the vehicle.

Police said the driver of the van, Ryan Williams, 62, was arrested for child abuse by neglect resulting in death.

The Omaha Police Department said it is still investigating the incident.

A GoFundMe was made to help the family with funeral arrangements and other expenses.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.