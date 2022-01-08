1 missing in Pacific Northwest flooding, slides

BELLINGHAM, WA (Associated Press) — At least one person was missing and presumed dead as snow turned to rain and deluged the Pacific Northwest, causing flooding, landslides and avalanche danger in the mountains.

Authorities say a man was swept away by floodwaters Friday and presumed dead west of Olympia, Washington.

Portions of Washington state’s two major interstates – Interstate 90 and Interstate 5 – were closed Friday.

Interstate 5 in the Chehalis area closed due to flooding but reopened Friday afternoon.

The major route across Washington’s Cascades – I-90 over Snoqualmie Pass – closed Thursday because of avalanche danger and heavy snow along with Stevens Pass, White Pass, and Blewett Pass. All were likely closed until Sunday.