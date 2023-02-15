BERESFORD, S.D. (KCAU) — One person has died after a three-vehicle crash near Beresford, South Dakota.

According to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety (DPS), the crash occurred at around 12:30 Tuesday afternoon at the intersection of Highway 46 and 437rd Avenue two miles east of Beresford.

DPS said that a Kenworth Semi-truck and trailer were heading east on Highway 46 when the driver swerved to avoid rear-ending a pickup that was pulling into a driveway. The semi swerved into the westbound lane and crashed into another Kenworth.

The driver of the eastbound semi was not wearing his seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle, and according to DPS, was pronounced dead at the scene.

DPS said the westbound semi-driver was wearing his seatbelt and received non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital by an ambulance.

The pickup driver was not injured.

The westbound truck had been hauling ethanol and Highway 46 was closed for approximately 6 hours while a hazardous materials team worked at the scene.

South Dakota Highway Patrol still investigating the crash.