Alec Baldwin fatally shoots 1, wounds another in prop gun mishap on ‘Rust’ set, sheriff says

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Alec Baldwin fatally shot one person and wounded another during a prop gun mishap Thursday on the set of Western movie “Rust.”

The Sheriff’s Office says Baldwin killed 42-year-old Halyna Hutchins, director of photography, and injured 48-year-old Joel Souza, the movie’s director.

Deputies responded Thursday afternoon to the Bonanza Creek Ranch near Santa Fe, New Mexico after 911 dispatchers received calls of someone shot on the set.

The sheriff’s office said Hutchins was airlifted to the University of New Mexico Hospital where she was pronounced dead. Souza was rushed by ambulance to Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center where he is being treated for his injuries.

“According to investigators, it appears that the scene being filmed involved the use of a prop firearm when it was discharged,” sheriff’s spokesman Juan Rios told the Albuquerque Journal. “Detectives are investigating how and what type of projectile was discharged.”

Deputies taped off a church on set which was put on lockdown, and production was halted.

Written by Joel Souza, “Rust” also stars Travis Fimmel, Brady Noon, Frances Fisher and Jensen Ackles. Filming was scheduled to continue into November.

The movie follows the story of a notorious outlaw played by Baldwin, 68, who goes on the run with his 13-year-old grandson after the boy is sentenced to hang for the accidental killing of a local rancher.

As of Thursday, no charges had been filed as investigators continue to interview witnesses.

In 1993, Brandon Lee, 28, son of the late martial-arts star Bruce Lee, died after being hit by a .44-caliber slug while filming a death scene for the movie “The Crow.″ The gun was supposed to have fired a blank, but an autopsy turned up a bullet lodged near his spine.

In 1984, actor Jon-Erik Hexum died after shooting himself in the head with a prop gun blank while pretending to play Russian roulette with a .44 Magnum on the set of the television series ″Cover Up.″