National Donut Day

by: KELOLAND News

Posted: / Updated:

It’s a good day to head over to a bakery, it’s National Donut Day.

The holiday dates back to 1938. That’s when the Salvation Army created it to honor women, who volunteered with the organization during World War I. These “Salvation Army Lassies” served donuts to soldiers on the front lines in Europe more than 100 years ago starting in 1917!

They often cooked the treats in hot oil inside the metal helmets of U.S. soldiers.

As a result, American Infantrymen at the time were commonly called “doughboys.”

Snap a picture with your favorite type of donut and send it to ushare@keloland.com.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story


 

Don’t Miss!

KELOLAND Racing Challenge

Holiday Vacations Tour Northern California

Holiday Vacations Tour Swiss Alps