It’s a good day to head over to a bakery, it’s National Donut Day.

The holiday dates back to 1938. That’s when the Salvation Army created it to honor women, who volunteered with the organization during World War I. These “Salvation Army Lassies” served donuts to soldiers on the front lines in Europe more than 100 years ago starting in 1917!

They often cooked the treats in hot oil inside the metal helmets of U.S. soldiers.

As a result, American Infantrymen at the time were commonly called “doughboys.”

Snap a picture with your favorite type of donut and send it to ushare@keloland.com.