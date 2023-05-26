Keystone, S.D. (KELO) — Mount Rushmore is ready for the summer rush of visitors.

From Memorial Day weekend all the way to Labor Day, Mount Rushmore hosts around half a million visitors each month.

“We have all their new rangers on board and trained to provide a whole suite of ranger programs this summer.” Prez-Foust said.

This weekend kicks off the park’s many programs and events.

“For starters the evening lighting ceremony. It’s the number one attended evening program in the entire national park service. It always starts on the Friday of Memorial Weekend and runs through September,” Operations Manager Blaine Jortemeyer said.

While Mount Rushmore is known for its memorial sculpture, they have many new programs they are introducing this summer.

Program Manager Perez-Foust says not only did the park add new programs, they also provide an easier and more enjoyable experience for those visiting.

“We’ve really upped our game with trip planning tools, so visitors to our park website will be able to use our digital calendar to see when all the events are throughout the day. We’ve also set up our program schedule so that visitors can easily either plan ahead on their own, or come stop down by the information center, and a ranger will help them,” Prez-Foust said.

Making for a more enjoyable experience for millions of summer visitors.

For more information on planning your next trip to Mount Rushmore, visit here.