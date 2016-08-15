Motorcyclists Report Lighter Traffic On Trip Home From Sturgis

Motorcyclists are headed home after a big gathering in western KELOLAND. The 76th annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally wrapped up Sunday.



The latest numbers show a safer year on the roads compared to 2015 when the state Highway Patrol responded to 15 fatal crashes in connection to the rally.



“It’s like the Energizer bunny. You just keep going,” Jackie Griffin said.



Jackie and John Griffin just completed their 33rd trip to the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.



The husband and wife encountered lighter traffic on the roads compared to last year when riders celebrated the rally’s 75th anniversary.



“Last year there were like a million people out there; it was nuts. This year it’s not too bad,” Jackie Griffin said.



The Department of Public Safety is reporting a decrease in rally-related crashes this year. The Highway Patrol investigated three fatal crashes during this year’s rally, which is an 80 percent drop from 2015.



Injury crashes decreased too with 50 this year compared to 124 last year. Some riders saw that trend firsthand.



“It was pretty quiet. The weather was good. We kept getting thunder showers, but it was good. Pretty quite, mild, not much traffic compared to past years,” Kelly Shorui said.



Still, the quietness of year 76 didn’t keep the riders from enjoying their fifth Sturgis rally.



“It’s a destination. We just like to go,” Shorui said.



With another rally behind them, the Griffins are revved up for a few more.



“We’re looking to about the 80th and then we’ll maybe hang it up,” Jackie Griffin said.

