Minority officers allege discrimination over Chauvin booking

FILE – This May 31, 2020, file photo provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff shows former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who was arrested Friday, May 29, in the May 25 death of George Floyd. Chauvin had more than a dozen misconduct complaints against him before he put his knee on George Floyd’s neck. (Hennepin County Sheriff via AP, File)

MINNEAPOLIS – Eight minority corrections officers who work at the jail holding a former Minneapolis police officer charged with murder in the death of George Floyd say they were barred from guarding the officer because of their race.

The Minneapolis Star Tribune obtained a copy of discrimination charges filed by the corrections officers with the state Department of Human Rights.

The charges are expected to trigger an automatic state investigation. Floyd died on May 25 after Derek Chauvin used his knee to pin down the the handcuffed Black man’s neck. The white former officer is being held at the Ramsey County Jail.