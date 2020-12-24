Minnesota weather: Walz authorizes National Guard to provide emergency services amid blizzard

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Gov. Tim Walz has authorized the Minnesota National Guard to provide emergency services amid a Christmas Eve Eve blizzard that’s left some motorists stranded on Minnesota roads.

The guard is activated in Renville and Martin Counties, where two major highways were closed due to winter winds and whiteout conditions. The guard is also utilizing the armories in Olivia and Fairmount as places of shelter for motorists rescued from stuck vehicles.

On Wednesday afternoon, the National Weather Service expanded the state’s blizzard warning to include the Twin Cities metro area. In addition to the Twin Cities, much of western, southern and central Minnesota are under a blizzard warning until midnight or Thursday morning. While 3 to 6 inches of snow are expected to fall across these areas, the real factor is the wind. Gusts of over 50 mph have already been reported.