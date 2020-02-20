Minnesota Rep. Jim Hagedorn reveals cancer battle

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota Congressman Jim Hagedorn says cancer will not stop him from seeking re-election this fall.

Hagedorn revealed early Wednesday evening that doctors diagnosed him with stage-4 kidney cancer last year.

“In today’s world of medical innovation, it is possible for folks fighting serious illness to live virtually normal lives, continue working their jobs and maintain hope for a bright future,” Hagedorn said.

The congressman, who is married to Minnesota Republican Party Chairwoman Jennifer Carnahan, says he feels great, and has not missed a vote during treatment.