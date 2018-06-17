Minnesota Regulators Near Decision On Disputed Oil Pipeline

Minnesota regulators open two days of final arguments Monday on whether they should approve Enbridge Energy’s proposal for replacing its deteriorating Line 3 crude oil pipeline from Canada across Minnesota.

The plan has aroused intense opposition from tribal and climate-change activists who are encouraging supporters to pack the hearing room.

Some opponents plan to canoe the Mississippi River to arrive in downtown St. Paul via canoe and carry their boat to the hearing.

The Public Utilities Commission is scheduled to make its final decision late this month on whether the project is needed and, if so, what route it should take.

The five commissioners were all appointed by Democratic Gov. Mark Dayton, who vetoed an attempt to bypass the PUC and give Enbridge a green light.