Breaking News
S.D. Department of Health reports 25 new cases, 212 total
Closings & Delays
Chancellor Reformed Church

Mayor Paul TenHaken visits art winners

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)- On Friday, March 27 Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken announced his art contest for students in Sioux Falls, and today, it was time to hand out prizes to the winners.

TenHaken asked kids to draw pictures and place them in their windows. To submit the artwork, they just had to use the hashtag, SF Stay At Home Art on social media. 10 winners from 5 area homes were selected, and each received a children’s book written by the mayor, and a 20 dollar cash prize.

“Just by searching the hashtag I could see the hundreds of submissions. My kids, and my wife, and some others helped me pick the winners. So it was fun to see that, and also just fun to see as I drive around the city I see them in different windows as I’m doing my job day to day right now,” Mayor Paul TenHaken said.

On Saturday’s KELOLAND Weekend News at 10, KELOLAND’s Sean Bower will introduce you to one of the prizewinners.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Keep Reading - Coronavirus

Latest # of cases

How to prepare

Travel Information

CDC Resources

Trending Stories

Your Guide To
Coronavirus

KELOLAND News is covering the Coronavirus outbreak. We have created a guide to everything you need to know to prepare. We also have the latest stories from across the globe feeding into this page.

Read the guide

 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss