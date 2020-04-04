Mayor Paul TenHaken visits art winners

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)- On Friday, March 27 Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken announced his art contest for students in Sioux Falls, and today, it was time to hand out prizes to the winners.

TenHaken asked kids to draw pictures and place them in their windows. To submit the artwork, they just had to use the hashtag, SF Stay At Home Art on social media. 10 winners from 5 area homes were selected, and each received a children’s book written by the mayor, and a 20 dollar cash prize.

“Just by searching the hashtag I could see the hundreds of submissions. My kids, and my wife, and some others helped me pick the winners. So it was fun to see that, and also just fun to see as I drive around the city I see them in different windows as I’m doing my job day to day right now,” Mayor Paul TenHaken said.

