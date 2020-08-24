Man, woman linked to Ohio murders to appear in Minnehaha Co. Court

A crime spree, including two murders, that began in Ohio landed two people behind bars in Sioux Falls. Highway Patrol troopers arrested 42-year-old Timothy Sargent and 20-year-old Savannah Emich Monday morning in South Dakota. The U.S. Marshals Service had been looking for them for the last week, after a shooting in Akron, Ohio.

According to newly filed court papers, both Sargent and Emich face charges of being fugitives for getting away from police.

Here’s what happened locally that put them in the Minnehaha County Jail. South Dakota Highway Patrol troopers responded to a crash in rural Clay County early Monday morning. Before they got there, the vehicle left. Troopers learned the car was stolen, and there were warrants for the man and woman inside, for reportedly being linked to multiple shootings in another state. They drove through several counties until troopers arrested them by a rural farm near Freeman.

That busy scene in a typically quiet KELOLAND countryside actually began with a shooting in Akron, Ohio, about a week ago. On August 17th, someone shot a man on a trail multiple times. The man survived. Police believe the shooter is Sargent, who now faces an attempted murder charge in that case.

One day later, authorities found the body of 22-year-old Rebecca Tomlinson in an area near railroad tracks in Akron. The county medical examiner said someone shot her.

“There are no words. I don’t even think it’s hit me yet,” James Tomlinson, Rebecca’s father, said to local reporters.

James Tomlinson says Sargent was his daughter’s ex-boyfriend.

“I would like to see this SOB, whatever you want to call him, rot in prison for the rest of his life because death ain’t justice to him. I want to see him suffer,” Tomlinson said.

Then on August 19th, investigators found a second body, a man in a wrecked vehicle on Route 60.

They say someone shot and killed him, and listed Sargent as a suspect. That same day, Indiana State Police listed Emich and Sargent as persons of interest in a shooting at O’Bannon Woods State Park. Police believe they drove up beside a family driving out of the park, and started shooting…seriously injuring two adults in that car.

Both Sargent and Emich are expected to be in court on Tuesday.