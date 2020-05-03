Suspect hurt in officer-involved shooting in Council Bluffs

Breaking News
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa – A man suspected of shooting at a Council Bluffs police officer is hospitalized after being shot by the officer.

The shooting happened Saturday outside a gas station. The officer was unhurt.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that the suspect, a 34-year-old man from Omaha, Nebraska, is hospitalized with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

Police say tried to steal a gas can from the gas station. He allegedly shot at an officer who told him to put it back, and the officer returned fire.

