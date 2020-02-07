Live Now
🏀 LIVE at 6:30: Doubleheader, Dell Rapids vs Tri-Valley

Man charged with shutting off oxygen to Minnesota hospital

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
KELO gavel court law

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – A Minnesota man is charged with shutting off oxygen to a Minneapolis area hospital in December.

Thirty-nine-year-old Larry Raduenz Jr. of Robbinsdale was charged Wednesday with first-degree damage to property, a felony. Raduenz is accused of shutting off oxygen to North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale on Dec. 27.

According to the complaint, Raduenz climbed a fence near the oxygen tanks, broke cable ties and metal clasps and shut off the oxygen. Engineers detected the pressure drop and discovered the vandalism. A hospital spokeswoman has said no patients were harmed.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Our Contests

More Contests