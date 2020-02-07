Man charged with shutting off oxygen to Minnesota hospital

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – A Minnesota man is charged with shutting off oxygen to a Minneapolis area hospital in December.

Thirty-nine-year-old Larry Raduenz Jr. of Robbinsdale was charged Wednesday with first-degree damage to property, a felony. Raduenz is accused of shutting off oxygen to North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale on Dec. 27.

According to the complaint, Raduenz climbed a fence near the oxygen tanks, broke cable ties and metal clasps and shut off the oxygen. Engineers detected the pressure drop and discovered the vandalism. A hospital spokeswoman has said no patients were harmed.