Man charged with shooting, injuring Minnesota officer

WASECA, Minn. (AP) – Prosecutors have charged a man accused of shooting and critically wounding a Minnesota police officer.
Thirty-seven-year-old Tyler Robert Janovsky was charged Wednesday with three counts of attempted first-degree murder of a peace officer. Authorities allege Janovsky shot Waseca Officer Arik Matson in the head as Matson and other officers responded to a call of a suspicious person in a backyard Monday night.
Matson remains in critical condition. Janovsky also is accused of shooting at two other officers. Matson and another officer returned fire, hitting Janovsky twice. He suffered non-life-threatening injuries and remains hospitalized Wednesday.