Man charged with shooting, injuring Minnesota officer

Authorities are looking at potential evidence they collected along Interstate 29 for an abduction case that led to a death investigation. Police say Amir Beaudion Jr. is a person of interest in 20-year-old Pasqalina Badi's disappearance and death. Beaudion was in court Wednesday for a separate attempted kidnapping. Bond is set at $250,000 for Beaudoin in that case. He's accused of trying to kidnap a woman in a Hy-Vee parking lot on New Year's Day.

A few days later, authorities arrested him and listed him as a person of interest in Badi case. However, they said the two don't know each other. On Monday authorities found Badi dead in a ditch in rural Lincoln County, south of Sioux Falls. Badi was last seen early Sunday morning, January 5. She was leaving work at the eastside Walmart. According to court papers, surveillance video shows a man following her to her car, getting in with her, and driving away. Another employee identified him as Beaudion. Beaudion returned to the eastside Walmart two hours later and left in a stolen car. Two hours after that, officers found Badi's car parked a few blocks away from where she was abducted. It was on fire, and authorities believe it could be arson.