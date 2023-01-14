DES MOINES, IA (Associated Press) — Maine scored its first Mega Millions jackpot – and someone beat the ill fortune of Friday the 13th – when a ticket purchased in the state matched the winning numbers for the lottery’s estimated $1.35 billion grand prize.

The lucky combination of numbers drawn late Friday night were: 30, 43, 45, 46, 61 and gold Mega Ball 14.

The winner, whose name is not yet known, overcame steep odds of 1 in 302.6 million, which led to three months of drawings without a claim on the jackpot.

The jackpot was the second largest prize for a Mega Millions player and the seventh time there was a winner on Friday the 13th.