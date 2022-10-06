SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Great Plains Zoo and Butterfly House are joining forces.

That announcement was made Thursday afternoon at a news conference at the zoo.

One change in the partnership will be the location of the Butterfly House & Aquarium. Within the next two years, a new butterfly house and aquarium will be built on the Great Plains Zoo campus.

Starting in January, the Zoological Society of Sioux Falls and the Butterfly House & Aquarium Board of Directors will be known as the Sioux Falls Zoo & Aquarium Board of Directors.

Both the zoo and butterfly house will keep operating in their current locations on their respective campuses. Officials said plans are developing to undergo major renovations at the Great Plains Zoo location along South Kiwanis Avenue.

“Once the renovation is complete, we will have one consolidated campus providing a dynamic experience that features animals from land, sea, and sky – creating a remarkable destination for our community and visitors,” Butterfly House & Aquarium CEO Audrey Otto-Pepper said in a news release.

The zoo opened in 1957, while the Butterfly House opened in 2002.

