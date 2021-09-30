Zomer family wins Family Feud episode, will play again Friday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We asked 100 people what Sioux Falls family could win ON a television game show? The survey says…The Zomers!

That’s right the Zomers competed in today’s episode of the Family Feud on KELOextra.

The Zomers held a watch party this afternoon at the Military Heritage Alliance as the they defeated the other competing family and also won the ‘fast money round.’

“It’s just unbelievable to have the support online and have our friends and family show up in person, it’s just incredible,” Dale Zomer said.

Because they won today, the Zomers compete again tomorrow same time, same station.