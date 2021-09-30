Zomer family wins Family Feud episode, will play again Friday

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We asked 100 people what Sioux Falls family could win ON a television game show? The survey says…The Zomers!

That’s right the Zomers competed in today’s episode of the Family Feud on KELOextra.

The Zomers held a watch party this afternoon at the Military Heritage Alliance as the they defeated the other competing family and also won the ‘fast money round.’

“It’s just unbelievable to have the support online and have our friends and family show up in person, it’s just incredible,” Dale Zomer said.

Because they won today, the Zomers compete again tomorrow same time, same station.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 