Zomer family sees Family Feud three-game winning streak come to an end

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Zomer family’s run on the Family Feud has come to an end.

The Zomer family lost on Monday, ending their three-day run on the show. The Zomer’s lost to the Bonitatibus family.

A viewing party was held on Monday at Crawford’s in downtown Sioux Falls to watch the family compete.

The Zomer family won $20,000 on their first appearance on the show but were unable to win the fast money round on their second appearance.

3 of the 5 members of the team were on KELOLAND Living on September 30 to discuss their experience on the show. Click here to watch that segment.

