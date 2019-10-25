Zombies expected in downtown Sioux Falls Saturday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If you’re in downtown Sioux Falls Saturday afternoon, don’t be alarmed if you see some Zombie-looking people.

The 2019 ZombieWalk starts with registration and makeup from noon to 3 p.m. at the El Riad Shrine. The ZombieWalk parade starts at 3 p.m.

From 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., some streets will be closed in downtown Sioux Falls. The closures are South Phillips Ave from 11th Street to 14th Street, South 1st Avenue from 11th Street to 14th Street and 13th Street from Phillips Avenue to 1st Avenue.

The Sioux Falls ZombieWalk has attracted more than 4,000 attendees. People are encouraged to come dressed as a favorite movie zombie. Make-up to get “zombie-fied” at the El Riad Shrineis $5.

Proceeds from the 2019 ZombieWalk will go to the Sioux Falls Roller Dollz and the Ladder of Smiles.