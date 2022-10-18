SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Zombies will be on the loose downtown Halloween weekend but don’t worry, it’s for a good cause.

The Sioux Falls Zombie Walk is making its return after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19. The Zombie Walk will be raising money for the Sioux Falls Roller Dollz and B-Squad Dog Rescue.

The parade will begin at 3 p.m. on October 29 going down 8th street and along Dakota Avenue. Makeup and registration will begin at 12 p.m. at Remedy Brewing Company.

Registration and makeup is $5 and float registration is $40. There will also be a photo contest for prizes.