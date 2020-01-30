Zenner’s partnership with Sanford Health combines passion for science and sports

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — NFL running back Zach Zenner is back in KELOLAND this week.

The former South Dakota State football player is spending time with Sanford Health. A lover of sports and science, Zenner likes to stop by the Weimer Lab at the Sanford Center. He also likes to test out Sanford’s tools for athletes like the Neurotracker.

“What Sanford is about is helping people in their performance and then at the base, they’re a health system. That’s where we fit really well. As an athlete and someone who’s interested in science, it goes really well,” Zenner said.

Zenner says he’s staying busy in the offseason with his wife and two sons under age two. He is also staying in shape and hopes to be back in the NFL this next year.