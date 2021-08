MITCHELL, S.D. (KELO) — Zebra mussels have been found in Lake Mitchell.

The South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks investigated the lake after it received a picture of a possible zebra mussel.

File photo of zebra mussels

GF&P reminds everyone to clean your boats and trailers of all aquatic plants and mud. Also, drain all the water from your boats and dry all equipment that was in the water.

You can learn more about invasive species in South Dakota waters on the state’s least wanted website.